VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department said it responded to a reported building fire on Arrowhead Drive Monday morning.

Details are limited, but officials with the fire department said it happened at a one-story commercial building.

People are asked to avoid the area of Arrowhead Drive and Princess Anne Road as crews work to put out the fire. This area is close to Newtown Road.