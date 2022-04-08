Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach

A camp counselor with Families of Autistic Children in Tidewater said none of the kids were hurt. It was not immediately clear what led to the accident.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.

A camp counselor with Families of Autistic Children in Tidewater (FACT) said none of the kids were hurt. The bus was taking the children on a field trip to JT's Camp Grom. They were able to continue on to that field trip after they got out of the bus safely.

It was not immediately clear what caused the bus to go into the ditch, but Virginia Beach police confirmed the driver had a "medical emergency" and was taken to a nearby hospital.