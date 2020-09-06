Business owner announces she is running for Virginia Beach mayor

Jody Wagner is currently the only challenger to Mayor Bobby Dyer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There's a new contender, vying to become the next mayor of Virginia Beach.

Jody Wagner is a Democratic candidate, and the local business owner of "Jody's Popcorn." She previously served as State Treasurer of Virginia.

Wagner is currently the only challenger to Mayor Bobby Dyer.

"The pandemic and the closing of all the restaurants and hotels and businesses has really set the city back, and it needs someone with a strong economic background to be able to help moving forward," Wagner said.

She added, "It's essential we have good leadership to lead us through this time."