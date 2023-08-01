Sign war returns to Virginia Beach

The battle began in August 2022 when the Cinema Café and Haygood Skating Center traded words using their signs. Hundreds of businesses followed suit.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A friendly competition is back on in Virginia Beach: Businesses have once again kicked off a sign war.

They're poking fun at each other in hopes of making you smile. It comes after the first sign war began at the Cinema Café in Virginia Beach in August 2022, when they called out the Haygood Skating Center owned by Z104.5 radio personality Shaggy.

The “fight” escalated among hundreds of businesses and even into Norfolk, when the Waterside District and Norfolk Tides got in on the fun.

This year's sign war is kicking off where it all began. The Cinema Café's sign reads "1234 I DECLARE SIGN WARS 5678 WHO OWNS A RINK BUT STILL CANT SKATE" and Haygood Skating Center's sign reads "HEY MOVIE GOERS ROLL BY HAYGOOD OUR CANDY IS CHEAPER."

Business owners who want to join in on the fun are encouraged to post on social media with the hashtags #VBSignWars and #VBSignWars2023.