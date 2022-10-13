Busy 2 weeks for Virginia Beach police, seizing dozens of guns and drugs

Officers said in the past two weeks, they confiscated about 20 guns and more than 20 pounds of drugs from neighborhoods around the city.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers said they are stopping gang activity before it happens.

“I’m very thankful. We don’t need that stuff around and it seems to be popping up in the wrong places,” said Virginia Beach resident Anne Squires.

Virginia Beach homeowners said they are relieved to know police officers are working hard to catch criminals.

“There’s lots of schools here, so just removing that stuff and its availability even to get into schools is a good thing, I think. I have kids like I said, they go to parties and things like that. The less of this around, the better,” said Squires.

Investigators said many of these seizures happened in the 4th precinct in Virginia Beach.

“We have about 47,000 more citizens in our area or our precinct that reside here in any other precinct,” said Virginia Beach Sergeant Supervisor of the Crime Suppression Squad Joshua Massel.

Police officers said they are taking more guns and drugs out of the hands of criminals.

“Recently, we had a case that involved a high-level gang member. There is still an ongoing investigation with that, but it yielded numerous firearms, and some narcotics and an investigation is continuing that has numerous victims,” said Massel.

Massel said his team may investigate behind the scenes but says they understand how important it is to keep the community safe.

“Because most of us are living here and thriving together,” said Massel.