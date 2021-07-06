130 children lost, found at crowded Virginia Beach Oceanfront over Fourth of July weekend

Tom Gill with the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service said more than 31 people had to be rescued on the Fourth of July.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was a busy weekend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this Fourth of July.

Photos showed large crowds and lots of beach umbrellas filling the sand.

Tom Gill, Chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, spoke with 13News Now about rescues and other incidents that happened over the weekend.

According to Gill, more than 130 children got lost at the Oceanfront over the weekend. Teams were able to locate the kids and return them to their families.

There were a total of 22 water rescues and 31 patron rescues on the Fourth of July alone.