VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A sign in one Virginia Beach neighborhood has people wondering what is going on. The sign reads, "Buyer beware, ask me about that house," with an arrow pointing at a house for sale across the street.

The home for sale went into foreclosure. It is now owned by the VA.

"We said, 'What do we want to do? Do we want to put in another $80,000 -100,000 into this home that we know we will not get back, or do we want to take a credit hit and just move on?" explained former owner William Kuhn.

Kuhn said back in 2016, he was looking to move to Virginia Beach. Kuhn is active military and before buying the house, he lived in Rhode Island.

"We came in wanting to buy a home for our family and we ended up homeless for several months while we were finishing the situation," he said.

Kuhn said after moving in, the family noticed several issues. Some included problems with the air conditioning unit, electrical issues, and problems in the room above the garage.

He explained, "A structural engineer said it wasn't safe to be in this room up here, because load-bearing things have been cut through. The supports were wrong and not correct for the home."

William and his wife filed a lawsuit against the home inspector and the sellers. It is now dismissed, William said, due to the "buyer beware" law in Virginia and inspectors not being responsible for tort claims.

He said he is now thinking about taking his issue to the Supreme Court.

"The time, money and effort and the discomfort that our family was dislocated from this home we have just bought to get certain things fixed... that never should have happened," Kuhn explained.

13News Now

Kuhn's old neighbors put up sign the to warn potential buyers of what their friends went through.

The company that has the home for sale says it can't verify the claims. 13News Now also reached out to the people named in the lawsuit but have yet to hear back.

© 2018 WVEC