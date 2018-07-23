VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police are commending three men who rescued a woman from a burning car after the vehicle crashed on the interstate.

Police said that around 12:30 p.m. on July 19, Linda Fedee was driving her PT Cruiser on I-264 near First Colonial Road when she suffered a medical emergency and lost control of her vehicle.

Fedee's car ran off the road and struck several trees, and then immediately caught fire. Police said three men who were driving by witnessed the crash and immediately pulled over to render assistance.

Douglas McCowan and Richard Hobbs of Chesapeake, along with Billy Stone of Virginia Beach, together removed Fedee, who was unconscious, as her vehicle became engulfed in fire. They then carried Fedee to the roadside and waited with her for emergency personnel to arrive.

In a news release, State Police said it wanted to recognize the three men "for their bravery and compassion in helping a person in need.

