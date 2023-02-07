Brenda Eason Wilson is still advocating for lifeguards at the hotel's private beach.

WASHINGTON — With the flash of a smile, a spontaneous hug, or a flower for his mom, 12-year-old Zamari Wilson wasn’t afraid to express his love.

“Even if he was called a momma’s boy by his sister,” laughed his mother Brenda Eason Wilson, “he knew what I liked and wanted to make me happy.”

Wilson and her attorney Yaida Ford stopped by our WUSA9 studios Sunday to talk about the life of Zamari Wilson. The middle schooler drowned in Virginia Beach on July 3, 2022. It was the final hours of his family vacation when Zamari – who his mom said could swim – was swept up on a stretch of private beach off of Shore Drive.

“There was a dip that I think no one was aware of and we believe he lost his footing and there was no indicator in the water that you might see at some hotels or resorts liked ‘don’t go beyond this point’ or ‘warning if you go beyond this point it gets deeper,” said attorney Yaida Ford.

The hotel was not required to have a lifeguard on the private beach. By the time emergency crews arrived it was too late. Hours later a 44-year-old man lost his life in the same area, according to Virginia Beach Police. WUSA9 reached out to the hotel and is still waiting to hear back.

“We have a warning for families,” said Ford, “it’s still important to keep an eye out you can’t really rely on hotels and staff.”

Wilson and her attorney are advocating for change and raising awareness, while the community is wrapping its arms around the family.

Last month, Wilson attended what would have been her son’s eighth-grade promotion at Eliot Hine Middle School where his classmates gave her a standing ovation as she walked on stage.

“That part felt very good. Eliot Hine has been very supportive of me and when she (the principal) asked me if it would be healing to receive his diploma, I said yes right away. It felt right, so I did it,” said Wilson.

Now Wilson’s hoping to keep the magic alive by making Zamari’s dreams of becoming an artist come true with the drawings he left behind.

Wilson is also raising money for a headstone for her child.

A candlelight vigil on the one-year anniversary will be outside Eliot Hine Middle School, Monday, July 3 at 7:30 pm.