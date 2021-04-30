Career Day truck parade visits elementary students in Virginia Beach

Tammy Schubart, Charmein Harris, and Nicole Stanley organized the unique "Career Day" at Tallwood Elementary School.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There was a special treat for some Virginia Beach students on Friday: a career truck parade drove through Tallwood Elementary School!

Tammy Schubart, Charmein Harris, and Nicole Stanley organized the "Career Day" at their school. This wasn’t your ordinary school Career Day. This was a drive-thru event that involved organizations from across the city who volunteered their time and trucks to drive outside of Tallwood Elementary.