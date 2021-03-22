Carryout alcohol sales in Virginia to continue through July 2022

Governor Ralph Northam signed into law legislation that makes carryout alcohol sales code in Virginia until July of 2022.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When the pandemic hit, restaurants and bars knew a long struggle was ahead.

But a change happened nationwide that some said, saved the industry.

Alcohol sales typically make up 30 to 50 percent of a restaurant’s revenue.

Before the pandemic, ten states allowed some version of to-go alcohol at restaurants.

Today, every state in the country but South Dakota and New Mexico has allowed it in some form over the last year.

For many of them, including Virginia, it’s just temporary but it was a major sudden change that could have long-lasting implications.

On Friday, VA Governor Ralph Northam signed into law legislation that makes carryout alcohol sales code in Virginia until July of 2022.

The legislation also directs the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to study the issue of to-go sales and alcohol delivery and report it back to the General Assembly by November 2021.