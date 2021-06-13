'Cars Against Cancer' auto show benefits teen fighting leukemia

Car enthusiasts in Virginia Beach got together this morning to raise money for a local teen fighting cancer relapse.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — From race cars to vintage trucks, an auto show in Virginia Beach's Landstown neighborhood had it all.

But the show is about more than fancy rides, it's also a fundraiser for Danielle Strachan.

Danielle's father Tom Strachan said his daughter beat cancer but is once again fighting the illness at 19-years-old.

"In 2018, she got diagnosed with leukemia at 16 years old. We all thought it was going to end, we really did. She thought so, too," Strachan said. "She re-lapsed on December 16th."

Danielle has been in the hospital since March. She received a bone marrow transplant from her sister Alyssa, who turned out to be a rare 100% match.

To help the family, car enthusiasts from across Hampton Roads came together to help. The event is called Cars Against Cancer.

Organizer, Dr. Mark Evans of 757 Auto Events said this is the second time they're hosting the event. After Danielle's first diagnosis, he helped raise $15,000.

"This is a way that we support our family, you know. This is our church per se," Dr. Evans said. "We have a silent auction going on, we have a raffle going on, we have people that are donating money... We do a 50/50 matchbox where if you put in 20 bucks, I'm going to put in 20 bucks. So that way we can double up some money and really help this family."

Strachan said his family is humbled by the support as Danielle continues to fight.