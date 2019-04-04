VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge on Thursday certified a case against Lamont Johnson to the grand jury before even hearing arguments from his defense.

Johnson, 41, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Gamboa. She was seen alive at her Virginia Beach home on July 1, 2018.

Johnson confessed to her murder following his arrest last year, according to court documents. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he had pushed Gamboa down a set of stairs and then fell on her. Johnson then said the pair got into a fight and that he choked her until she died.

Johnson allegedly put her body in a bag and took her to Chesapeake. Gamboa's body was never found. Police spent $50,000 unsuccessfully trying to find her body in a landfill.

The other charges against Johnson — four counts of contributing to delinquency abuse of a child — were nolle prossed in court Thursday.

The charges involved the twins he shared with Gamboa. Investigators said Johnson admitted to killing Gamboa when questioned about the charges regarding their twins.

