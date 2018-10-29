VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Cavalier Hotel is hosting a special event for all of those bourbon lovers out there.

The first ever Virginia Bourbon Invitational is happening this weekend.

Hosted by the Cavalier’s onsite distillery, Tarnished Truth Distilling Co., the Virginia Bourbon Invitational will feature 18 bourbon distilleries from Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Attendees will enjoy unlimited tastings of over 50 different bourbons, a great selection of culinary offerings, musical entertainment, plus a cigar bar.

It will be Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Cavalier Hotel, located at 4200 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach. It will be from 1 to 5 p.n., with last call at 4.

There are two ticket tiers for people who want to attend:

General Admission | The Cavalier, offered at $125 per person: Event entry at 1 p.m., unlimited bourbon tastings, small plates from six local restaurants, live entertainment, and cigar bar access.

VIP | The Connoisseur, offered at $195 per person: Early event entry at 12:00 p.m. featuring exclusive high-end tastings, unlimited bourbon tastings, small plates from six local restaurants, live entertainment, cigar bar access, swag bag filled with hats, glasses, T-shirts and more from participating distilleries.

You must be 21 years or older to attend.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the Facebook Event Page.

