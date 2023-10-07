Tractor-trailer hit curb, blew out tire before going over Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel: Report

Last month's crash was at least the sixth time in the last 10 years that a large truck has gone off of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A tractor-trailer hit a curb which caused a tire blowout before going off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel last month, according to a report.

Officials with the CBBT said on June 22, the big rig hit a curb in the first mile of the northbound lanes, which caused a tire to blow. The tractor-trailer then went back up on the curb and through the guardrail, which sent the vehicle plummeting into the water below.

Crews recovered the truck and the driver's body the following day. He was identified as 36-year-old Christopher Scott of Henrico County.