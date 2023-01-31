Celebrate Women's History Month at the Virginia Beach Convention Center

On March 19, you'll be able to connect with other fierce ladies and enjoy dinner and a performance.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The month of March is dedicated to the fearless women who have paved the way for where we are today, and that's worth celebrating.

On March 19, 2023, you can wear your favorite purple outfit to symbolize royalty, dignity and justice to the "Women Make Change: Celebrating Women Who Share Our Stories" event at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for dinner, and then performances will start at 7 p.m.

You'll be able to connect with other empowered women while enjoying dinner, drinks and songs by R&B/Jazz singer Maysa Leak and Meli'sa Morgan.