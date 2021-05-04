Celebration of life held in Virginia Beach for Donovon Lynch

"Virginia Beach, you need to talk. Talk about your issues, talk about your struggles so we can get past them," Pharrell said at his cousin's funeral.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Family members and friends gathered Monday morning to hold a memorial service for Donovon Lynch.

Lynch was the man who was fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer on March 26 at the Oceanfront. It was one of a series of shootings that took place that night. In one other shooting, eight people were hurt. In another, 29-year-old Deshayla Harris was killed after being struck by a stray bullet.

The celebration of life for Lynch was held at Wave Church's Great Neck campus.

Lynch's cousin and Grammy Award-winning artist Pharrell Williams was at the service where he made remarks about Lynch and the Virginia Beach community.

"[Lynch] was a servant. Him and his family served at Faith World Ministries, all servants of God," Pharrell said. "Virginia Beach, you need to talk. Talk about your issues, talk about your struggles so we can get past them. The misinformation. The mischaracterizations. It took our mayor a week to reach out to this family. We must do better. We can do better. I propose that we have a forum. The city of Virginia Beach, who we were, who we are and who we'd like to be. God is the greatest. If he got up, so can Virginia Beach."

There are still many questions surrounding what happened that night at the Oceanfront between Lynch and the officer who shot him.