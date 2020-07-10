Traffic Alert: Cement truck overturns on I-264 in Virginia Beach

According to Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle accident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on eastbound I-264, west of Independence Boulevard (Exit 17B).

No one was hurt in the crash, but the cement truck overturned on its side and is currently blocking several lanes of traffic. As of 3:45 p.m., VDOT reports backups of approximately four miles. Drivers in the area should look for alternate routes.