VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Charges have been set aside for a man accused of being involved in a double shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

On Friday, a court approved a motion to nolle prossed the charges against Sherwin Lee Tann.

The Fourth of July shooting that happened in front of Best Western Plus Sandcastle Beachfront Hotel injured two people.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office tells 13News Now that an eyewitness they needed to prove the case passed away.

Nolle prossed is a legal motion that means if any new evidence arises, it is still possible for prosecutors to bring those charges back.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC