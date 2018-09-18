VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Prosecutors have withdrawn charges against a teenager who accused of killing a man in a Virginia Beach military housing community.

The juvenile, who was 15 at the time of his arrest in July of 2017, had charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit a felony nolle prossed. The legal motion means the Commonwealth's Attorney is withdrawing the charges due to a current lack of evidence. But by invoking nolle prossed, those charges could be brought back if more evidence is presented.

However, prosecutors could refile the charges if new evidence is found.

18-year-old Isaiah D. Martin was found shot in the 100 block of Minneapolis Avenue on June 23, 2017. Family members said he died just days before his 19th birthday.

Another individual, Isaac Lecheino Wilson, was arrested at the time and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC