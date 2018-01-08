VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The day after Bellamy Gamboa disappeared from Virginia Beach, her sister, Charisse, texted Gamboa's ex-boyfriend.

"Have you heard anything," Charisse typed.

Lamont Johnson eventually responded, "not yet."

Twenty-six days after his response, police had booked Johnson for Gamboa's murder.

Bellamy Malaki Gamboa was last seen on July 1 shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Carrene Drive.

Charisse shared screen grabs of a series of texts with 13News Now that she said she exchanged with Johnson. We checked court documents and were able to verify that the number from which the texts came matched the number that Gamboa told police belonged to Johnson.

Charisse said the texts from her sister's ex-boyfriend showed he was "blatantly lying" and that he "didn't care" about Gamboa.

Gamboa, a mother of four including Johnson's twins, last was seen at her home in Virginia Beach on July 1.

Besides the check-in Charisse had with Johnson on July 2, there were other messages that came in the days and weeks between then and his arrest.

Charisse told Johnson to go "find her," referring to Bellamy. She told Johnson that her mother would watch the twins that he and Gamboa had together. Johnson said, "I don't know where to start and now her phone goes straight to voice mail."

At one point, Johnson texted he was "sick everytime i try to eat something." He also told Charisse he was "confused" when investigators found Gamboa's car in the Lake Edward area.

Court records said after Virginia Beach police officers arrested Johnson, he confessed to killing Gamboa during a fight. Although they charged him with her murder, they have not found her body.

