New foot racing event coming to Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Labor Day weekend

The weekend runs will also be held in conjunction with the Live the Life Concert Series from Beach Events at the Oceanfront.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There's a brand new race coming up this Labor Day weekend in Virginia Beach!

It's the Chartway Virginia Beach 10 Miler and it will be held September 2 and 3 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Event organizers say runners can run a 5K on Saturday, a 10 Miler on Sunday, or the option to do both races with the "Live the Life Challenge." The weekend run will also be held in conjunction with the Live the Life Concert Series from Beach Events.

Registration for the 5K is $60, $105 for the 10 miler, and $170 to do both as the Live the Life Challenge.

More information about the races and concert festivities can be found on the event's website.