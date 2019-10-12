VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Motor Transportation is giving residents a clear picture of what the I-64, I-264 corridor will look like in the next few years.

VDOT released new renderings of the completed Phase II project on Monday. The renderings show key intersections designed to increase capacity, improve mobility and enhance safety throughout the busiest interchange in Hampton Roads.

Phase II of the I-64/264 Interchange Improvements Project, currently under construction, includes:

Extending the new collector-distributor roadway built in Phase I from the Newtown Road interchange to the Witchduck Road interchange;

Re-configuring the south side of both interchanges to eliminate the weave movement; and

Building a flyover across I-264 to connect Greenwich Road on the south side of the interstate with Cleveland Street on the north side.

The project is set for completion in late 2021.

One rendering from VDOT shows Witchduck Road at I-264 interchange. VDOT said to improve traffic operations, the Greenwich Road connection at the five-legged intersection at Witchduck Road will be removed. The existing stretch of Greenwich Road will end at a cul-de-sac just east of the former Norfolk-Southern railroad tracks, which is just beyond the left corner of the rendering.

VDOT

Another rendering shows I-264 and Cleveland Street. The new Greenwich Road flyover connects to Cleveland Street near the left corner. Cleveland Street is shown in the middle of the image.

VDOT

The Newtown Road at Greenwich Road and I-264 rendering shows I-264 extending from the top left corner, with the Newtown Road interchange improvements shown below.

VDOT

The last rendering VDOT released is of the Greenwich Road Flyover. This is where Greenwich Road bisects the image diagonally as it diverges to the new flyover crossing I-264. Top Golf is pictured in the middle, right of the image.

VDOT

For more information about improvements to I-64 and I-264 corridor, click here.