VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Town Center is getting ready for Last Night On the Town—a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party

Crews were out at Columbus Street Sunday afternoon setting up the VIP tent.

Event planner Jeanne Evans says this is the seventh year they’re putting on the big show.

“Forty-eight hours to go until the ball drops and it’s the New Year,” Evans said. “It just gets better and bigger every year.”

It starts off with a party for kids at Pembroke Mall where magicians and jugglers will show off their skills. There are also arts and crafts and science workshops.



“And then there’s a balloon drop at 4:45 in the afternoon. The kids do a countdown and thousands of balloons fall down from the ceiling in Pembroke Mall,” Evans said.

Then the party moves over to Town Center’s fountain plaza, Evans said you can expect “a DJ and dancers and a light show and all kinds of fun things.”

It ends at Columbus street for performances by Bennett Wales and the Relief and '80s cover band The Deloreans.

And much like the crystal ball drop in Times Square, the event will end with its own ball drop to bring in 2020.



“And we have a beautiful, fabulous beach ball that falls from the sky here at Town Center,” Evans said. “New York City doesn’t have anything over Virginia Beach - we have our own beach ball!”



The entire event is free and open to the public but you can purchase tickets for the VIP tent by visiting the event’s official website.

13News Now anchor and reporter Dana Smith is one of the emcees for the event.

RELATED: Science teachers, students get Times Square New Year's stage

RELATED: Chelsea District's first New Year's Eve Ball Drop Block Party

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.