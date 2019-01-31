VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The event hosted by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12 in Virginia Beach.

Landscaping experts will present low maintenance at-home practices that can reduce flooding and pollution.

Speakers are from the CBF, Virginia Tech, and Countryside Garden who will cover native plant availability, landscape design, best maintenance practices, and much more.

This is the fourth installment in Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s free Brock Environmental Center Learning Series.

The event is free and open to the community. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brock Environmental Center at 3663 Marlin Bay Drive in Virginia Beach. Parking is available a short walk from the location. Space is limited. Registration is required prior to the event on the website.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.