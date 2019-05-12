VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Monday the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Virginia Beach City Public Schools will break ground on an innovative sustainable classroom at Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Brock Environmental Center.

The Virginia Beach groundbreaking will take place on Monday, December 9 from 3:15 to 4 p.m.

Once built, high school students in a new VBCPS Environmental Studies Program will learn inside every day in an inspiring classroom and outside on the Chesapeake Bay and Pleasure House Point.

The Macon F. and Joan P. Brock Classroom will follow all the same practices that have made the Brock Center a model for sustainable design and construction.

Construction of the 1,600 square-foot facility will begin in early 2020 and students will begin attending classes there after Labor Day, 2020.

During the event, students will present science and environmental art project at the site.