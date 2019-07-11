VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is ready to christen its newest one-of-a-kind facility on Thursday.

The foundation's floating oyster restoration center sits atop two barges that can travel to rivers where oysters are being restored.

The facility will dramatically increase the foundation's oyster restoration efficiency.

Here are a few more facts about the new center:

The two linked barges hold six large tanks filled with local river water where baby oysters attach to recycled shells or concrete reefballs, which are then planted on nearby sanctuary reefs.





The facility will double CBF’s oyster-setting capacity, allowing CBF to plant up to 20 million oysters per year.

