Child drowns after falling into hotel pool at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Police said a child who was younger than 5 fell into the pool at Rodeway Inn on Pacific Avenue. The child died at the hospital.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A child who fell into a pool at the Oceanfront Monday morning died at the hospital.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident at the Rodeway Inn, located at 1005 Pacific Avenue, shortly before 11:15 a.m.

When police and rescue workers got to the hotel, they found adults performing CPR on the child. Medics took the child to the hospital where the child died.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said members of its detective bureau were handling the investigation into the drowning.