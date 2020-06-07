Child drowns after falling into hotel pool at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Police said a child who was younger than 5 fell into the pool at Rodeway Inn on Pacific Avenue. The child died at the hospital.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A child who fell into a pool at the Oceanfront Monday morning died at the hospital.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident at the Rodeway Inn, located at 1005 Pacific Avenue, shortly before 11:15 a.m.

When police and rescue workers got to the hotel, they found adults performing CPR on the child. Medics took the child to the hospital where the child died.