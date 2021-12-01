Christian Psychotherapy Services abruptly closes; Patients scramble for medical records, prescriptions and therapists

CPS - a large mental healthcare provider in Hampton Roads - closed without much warning Saturday, according to its patients and therapists.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A large mental healthcare provider in Hampton Roads closed suddenly over the weekend. Now, patients are scrambling for medical records, prescriptions and new doctors.

Christian Psychotherapy Services, which according to its now-inactive website served patients for 40 years in Hampton Roads, had offices in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk and Newport News.

Patients told 13News Now the provider seemingly closed overnight without warning.

“They shouldn’t be able to just shut their doors, not notify their patients, not give them an opportunity to do anything," said Richard Warren, a CPS patient.

Warren, a heavy equipment mechanic who is required to take regular drug tests as part of his job, said his position is now in jeopardy, as he needs a medical waiver that the results of his drug test are consistent with his prescription.

“Having the documentation to prove this is my medication, yes this is legal, yes I’m allowed to drive, here are my previous waivers – it could save [my] job," Warren said. "Without a waiver saying it’s safe to operate the equipment while taking it there’s nothing you can do.”

Monday, a doctor sent an email to his patients saying he learned Christian Psychotherapy Services was “not fiscally stable” and about 100 providers and the entire staff were laid off Saturday.

“They left no information, didn’t tell any of their patients anything," Warren said.

Tuesday, crews removed the CPS sign from the company’s former office building in Virginia Beach near Town Center. 13News Now called multiple numbers and knocked on the office door to get answers about the closure, but no one responded.

Some doctors are now reaching out to patients individually to try and get them their medical records. Other patients are looking for new therapists.

Warren said he's worried about children who saw therapists at CPS, like his son with autism, who may have to start new therapy with a different doctor.

“The children that go there, you don’t know how bad their performance at school is going to be until they readjust, it’s horrible," Warren said. "My son who’s bonded with a doctor - it took a year to get that bond to where he would open up and now it’s all back to square one.”

Christian Psychotherapy Services was in good standing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission. Its founder and owner, Paige Huff, died last year.