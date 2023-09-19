Christian music festival returns to Virginia Beach for 8th year

The event will be family-friendly and will feature "prominent National Christian artists." There will also be volleyball on the beach, face painting and giveaways.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Christian music festival is returning to Virginia Beach for its 8th annual show.

Sonrise Ministries is hosting the Sonrise Music Festival from September 22 through 24 at the 24th Street Park stage.

The event will be family-friendly and will feature "prominent National Christian artists such as Tauren Wells, Jeremy Rosado and Kate Stanford." They'll also have local artists like the Regent University Singers, Virginia Commonwealth Choir, Dylan Westberg and more, as well as an appearance from 13News Now's Ashley Smith.

People attending the festival can participate in activities like volleyball on the beach, face painting, contests and giveaways.