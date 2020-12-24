Christmas, COVID and Church: How does this change the way we celebrate?

With COVID-19 surging across the country, churches are looking for ways to celebrate the Christmas while keeping people safe.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The pandemic has changed so many things in our lives, including the ways we worship. This Christmas Eve, many Hampton Roads churches are holding virtual and in-person services.

“Here’s the thing, the places we meet change, the way we meet changes because of the pandemic but what stays the same is the message of Christmas,” explained Trinity Church Pastor Randy Singer.

Trinity Church is one of the largest congregations in Hampton Roads with several campuses in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Trinity even has campuses in the Middle East and Germany!

Singer explained, “This is the night where we celebrate Christ coming to Earth and in 2020 that theme to me means more than ever because this year what we found is how important it is to be with people.”

While some churches are only offering on-line services this year, Pastor Randy said this Christmas Eve, Trinity is allowing people to make a choice. They can attend a service virtually or in-person. But, the presence of one another in-person will be six-feet apart with masks and hand sanitizer on hand.

“We have big places where we have chairs, we can set up three seats together, two seats together, four seats together and socially distance those chairs,” Pastor Randy said. “We picked these big venues so we can be safe and spread the gospel and not the virus.”

Pastor Randy said even in our darkest moments, remember, there is joy!

He said, “We know we are going to have phenomenal services here because even in 2020, we have a lot to celebrate at this time of year. 2020 did a lot of things, but it can’t take away the joy that comes with Christmas!