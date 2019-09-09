VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who earlier this year led Virginia Beach police on a chase by fleeing a traffic stop and hopping on the back of a waiting motorcycle pleaded guilty to felony eluding and brandishing a firearm.

A charge against Christopher St. Clair was also nolle prossed, a legal motion where prosecutors withdraw a charge due to lack of evidence, but can be brought back if more evidence is presented.

Back on February 8, police said they pulled over St. Clair for a traffic stop at Lynnhaven Parkway and Independence Boulevard. After St. Clair's car came to a stop, a motorcycle pulled up alongside it. St. Clair jumped out, hopped onto the back of the motorcycle, and the pair then took off.

As the motorcycle left, St. Clair pulled out a gun on police.

Officers followed the motorcycle to Old Clubhouse Road. SWAT team members came to the area and looked for the two people. By 2:15 p.m., both men had surrendered.

No one was hurt during any part of the incident.

The driver of the motorcycle, Elijah Frederick Clark, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony eluding, reckless driving, along with several other traffic infractions.

St. Clair's sentencing is scheduled for November 6.

Christopher J.C. Daniel St. Clair (left) and Elijah Frederick Clark (right)

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office