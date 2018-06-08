VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Residents of the Kings Forest neighborhood in Virginia Beach say Buchanan Creek is polluted and debris-ridden, and claim the city isn’t taking their concerns seriously.

The controversy has continued for years over whether or not homeowners or the city are responsible for cleaning up the creek.

Homeowner Debbi Impervento said the creek is creating a lot of issues.

“Pollution and erosion, our homes are being moved into flood zones because it's silting in, houses are sinking and they have to be lifted,” said Impervento.

However, city leaders said it isn’t responsible because the creek is privately owned and added that homeowners didn’t approve the Neighborhood Special Service District Dredging Program.

The program requires 80 percent of homeowners to agree to pay higher taxes for dredging improvements, that will overall, benefit their properties.

The creek is privately owned by developer Palms Associates. In a letter issued by City Manager Dave Hansen, the city believes the objectives of the property owners are aesthetic and recreational improvements to private property, which the city is not responsible.

Homeowner Rick Leighton said he disagrees.

“To say residents here just want to increase the value of their property and such and that we've been working with them for years, no that's not true,” said Leighton. “So that's where the frustration comes from.”

Residents say they have environmental concerns since it was the site of a former wastewater treatment plant.

Del. Jason Miyares, R-82nd District, secured $500,000 in the state budget to fund an environmental study and then determine who's ultimately responsible.

“If there's an environmental concern it’s absolutely both the city's responsibility and in my opinion, the state as well,” said Miyares.

The Department of Environmental Quality is expected to start the study in September.

