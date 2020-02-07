City council holds meeting on Oceanfront safety following wave of violence

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer convened a special meeting following several shootings in the month of June.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's City Council is sitting down to talk about the recent spike in violence around the Oceanfront.

June was a violent month in Virginia Beach; police reported 10 shootings across the city, with five of those happening at the Oceanfront.



On Thursday Mayor Bobby Dyer called a special meeting -- ahead July 4th weekend -- to discuss ongoing violence in the resort area.

The city's spokesperson said Interim Chief of Police Tony Zucaro will talk with city council about what's been taking place city-wide since May 31, and how police are addressing safety concerns.