Potential development could take up Virginia Beach farmland

The company would invest nearly $175 million and create 400 jobs. It would need between 200 to 250 acres to build on.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A big manufacturing company could soon set up shop in the city of Virginia Beach, investing millions of dollars and creating hundreds of jobs.

However, the best spot to build, according to city leaders, is on farmland in the southern part of the city.

“This is certainly one of those projects where we are not able to talk about the company name or the people that we are working with,” said Virginia Beach Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams.

Adams could only say it’s a medical manufacturing company that would make a big impact on the city.

“They would need between 200 and 250 acres, they would invest just at minimum $175 million, and they would employ at minimum 400 people,” Adams said.

The catch, Adams said city staff are looking to build on city-owned farmland in the southern area of Virginia Beach, near the Virginia Beach National Golf Club.

“For purposes of clarity with the public, it is important that I mention to you that the property that we are showing you is below the green line,” Adams said.

The green line is an urban growth boundary drawn on Virginia Beach city maps, that separates agricultural land in the south from development in the north.

It’s in Councilwoman Barbara Henley’s district.

“It’s a total change,” Councilwoman Henley said.

Councilwoman Henley said land beyond the green line is delicate southern watershed and she’d rather not see the farmland developed.

“This topography and hydrology are very sensitive,” Henley said. “This property, this land, this area is not suitable for this development.”

She said farmland may not be as profitable, but it’s needed.

"It doesn't produce as much direct tax money, but it also doesn't require roads and the kinds of things that other development does require,” Henley said. “This is going to require an awful lot to meet drainage standards."

Before making any moves, city council members will hold a public input session.

“Gather as much input from the public as we possibly can to ensure we are using public resources to their intent,” Adams said.

That public input session is scheduled for May 16. Following that, city council members will discuss what to do next.