VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — As a coastal storm barrels through Hampton Roads and North Carolina, one of out-of-town couple was enjoying it.

Nancy Packard and her Husband Darl were visiting the Oceanfront from their hometown of Baltimore. They said they liked the weather as they walked along the boardwalk.

“In some ways, it’s exciting to be here,” said Nancy Packard. “There’s a lot of stuff going on with the weather.”

Her husband agreed.

“Always a little more enjoyable to watch it from inside but it’s not a big deal,” said Darl Packard. “Like I say, you come to the beach, you’re going to get wet one way or another.”

#UPDATE: rain or shine, Bird scooters are still here. Still. Even after the city said they are banned from the oceanfront. Talk about resistance. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/PfWzhLDx5E — Jaclyn Lee 13News Now (@13JaclynLee) October 26, 2018

Virginia Beach Public Works Department Spokesperson Drew Lankford said crews have worked around-the-clock to make sure the city doesn’t get too much flooding.

“You know we feel like we’re more than ready for this,” said Lankford. “If the forecast holds out and even if it gets a little worse, we’re still in good shape.”

Lankford said part of the reason the city successfully prepared for the rain and wind is because of its stormwater program.

“So it’s not like the forecast says, ‘Uh-oh we’re getting a lot of rain and wind, let’s get everybody out there,’” said Lankford. “Fifty-two weeks a year, we have people out there cleaning ditches, checking storm drains.”

Lankford said an extra crew will be on hand Friday night and throughout the weekend to deal with any issues caused by the storm.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC