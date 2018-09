VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The City of Virginia Beach will be distributing free sand to any residents who need it to fill their own sandbags.

According to a Facebook post by the Virginia Beach City Government, the city will be dumping a ton of sand in the back gravel lot of the Sportsplex around noon.

The facility is located on Landstown Centre Way. Bags will not be provided.

