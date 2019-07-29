VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A series of sea level rise public meetings are expected to be held at the end of July and early August in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Public Works is hosting the public meetings in partnership with Old Dominion University concerning the City’s efforts in developing a comprehensive flooding response plan for sea level rise.

The meetings were originally scheduled for late May and early June, but they were rescheduled following the May 31 mass shooting at the municipal center.

Working with Dewberry, Public Works Engineering has been conducting studies and developing long-term plans to combat the growing risks and projected effects of sea-level rise throughout the city.

The City of Virginia Beach said the relative rate of sea level rise in the Hampton Roads region is within the top 10 percent of the nation. Long-term records of water level gauges in southeast Virginia show sea level rise trends that are almost twice that of the global average. This is primarily due to the relatively high rate of subsidence in Hampton Roads.

The public meetings are as follows:

Monday, July 29, 6-8 p.m.

Creeds Elementary School, 920 Princess Anne Road

Thalia Elementary School, 421 Thalia Road

Kellam High School, 2665 West Neck Road

Cox High School, 2425 Shorehaven Drive

Anyone unable to attend the meetings can provide input through an online survey.