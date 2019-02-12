VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Acting City Manager Thomas Leahy pans to present an update and overview on Tuesday on the partnership between the Virginia Beach Department of Human Services and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office to improve jail services.

The state-funded initiative was originally introduced to the city council in April of 2019. The funding allocated for the Department of Human Services on July 9, and the program started on November 1.

The presentation by Leahy highlights the challenges within the correctional services, the timeline for the Virginia Beach Department of Human Services partnership, and how to work with an inmate for a successful re-entry.

The funding was used to create 12 new positions at the Department of Human Services. The positions include three community-based crisis clinicians, one team leader, six jail-based clinicians, and two forensic peer specialists.

The money was also used to help with re-entry start-up expenses like computers, printers, office furniture, and office supplies.

The goal of the program is to lower the recidivism rate among individuals with a mental illness and/or substance use diagnosis, increase communication and coordination between DHS, VBSO, and the jail medical provider, and to lower incarceration rate for individuals served by the community-based crisis intervention program.

Did you know, In Virginia Beach, an average of 1,630 inmates are incarcerated and 26.5% are prescribed medications for mental health conditions?

View the full presentation below:

