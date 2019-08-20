VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In the fiscal year of 2020, the City of Virginia Beach pans to mill, overlay, and reconstruct over 208 road lane miles.

The Public Works Operations released a breakdown to the mayor and city council showing where work will be done across all seven Virginia Beach districts.

The plan includes work on over 59 lane miles of through roads and nearly 148 lane miles of local/collector roadways.

View the full breakdown of anticipated roadwork below:

More Virginia Beach News: