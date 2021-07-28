Jury: Virginia Beach officer liable in 2019 fatal shooting

Officials determined the shooting was justified but a civil court found an officer liable in the shooting death of Jeffrey Tyree and awarded $1 million to his family

A civil court jury found a Virginia Beach police officer liable in the fatal shooting of a man in a 2019 backyard standoff Monday and awarded $1 million to the man’s family.

News outlets report the family of Jeffrey Tyree sued both Detective Bradley Colas -- the officer who shot Tyree -- and another officer. The judge ruled there wasn’t enough evidence against the second officer.

Officers responded to a report of a man trying to harm himself and police said Tyree was shot after he picked up a knife and approached an officer in a “threatening manner.”

Officials determined the shooting was justified.