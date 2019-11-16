VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kombucha is a popular fermented tea drink that’s filled with good stuff for your body like probiotics.

And Nathan Elstein and his wife Daniella are producing it locally with their company Maha Kombucha, based out of Virginia Beach.

“We were at the store looking around,” said Elstein. “There are no local kombucha companies.”

Maha’s production facility is located off of Birdneck Road.

13News Now got an inside look at the facility Friday afternoon, trying all six of their signature kombucha flavors including a bonus holiday release, an extra bubbly cranberry and blood orange kombucha called Cosmic Jubilee.

Maha isn’t just dedicated to clean drinks. The owners pride themselves on clean living too.

They work with a dozen companies that help them recycle almost everything.

Elstein showed us a small bucket of trash that he says is four months’ worth of garbage.



“You really just have to think of everything as a resource,” said Elstein.

Maha is available at 40 different restaurants and shops between Virginia Beach and Richmond.

