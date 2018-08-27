VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Closing arguments are underway in a wrongful death lawsuit against four Virginia Beach police officers.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of India Kager. When police shot and killed Kager in 2015, she had been inside a car at a 7-Eleven with her child and her child's father, Angelo Perry.

At the time, officers were trying to take Perry into custody and say he shot at them first. Perry was also killed in the shooting. Their son survived.

The Commonwealth's Attorney cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

Kager's family says the officers could've done more to stop her from dying. They are seeking $30 million in damages.

