VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard assisted the crew of a bulk carrier ship after it ran aground Thursday morning.

The incident happened about 2.5 miles east of Virginia Beach.

Crew members on the JSW Salem, a 958-foot bulk carrier, contacted watchstanders in Portsmouth after the ship ran aground near Cape Henry Buoy #4.

RELATED: Coast Guard saved more than 4,100 lives, about to go without pay

RELATED: Congresswoman Luria cosponsors bill to pay Coast Guard during shutdown

A response boat crew from Station Little Creek arrived on the scene to assist. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, also helped with the overflight of the scene.

PHOTOS: Ship runs aground near Virginia Beach The JSW Salem sits aground after it ran aground about 2.5 miles east of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Jan. 10, 2019. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Little Creek and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City assisted the crew of a bulk carrier ship as they refloated and anchored the vessel later that morning. The JSW Salem sits aground after it ran aground about 2.5 miles east of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Jan. 10, 2019. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Little Creek and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City assisted the crew of a bulk carrier ship as they refloated and anchored the vessel later that morning.

"Our top priority is always the safety of life," said Capt. Kevin Carroll, commander of Sector Hampton Roads. "Preserving the environment and protecting maritime commerce are also some of our top priorities. We are pleased there were no injuries or pollution reported during this incident, and I applaud our Coast Guard crews and first responders that sprang into action to successfully resolve this incident."

The JSW Salem was able to refloat with because of the rising tide, and the RB-M crew escorted the ship to an anchorage about 1 mile off Virginia Beach.

How the cargo ship running aground is being investigated by the U.S. Coast Guard.