PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The United States Coast Guard is seeking the public's input on proposed changed to navigation aids in Long Creek, Broad Bay, and Lynnhaven Inlet.

The US Coast Guard is working with Norfolk District US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the City of Virginia Beach on significant shoaling and navigational safety concerns. The groups proposed to replace the current navigation aids that are no longer accessible due to the shoaling or have extended their life expectancy.

The recent proposal would reposition buoys to help mark the waterways as part of the maintenance dredging that is tentatively scheduled to be completed by the USACE in 2019.

The changes were proposed on July 3rd. A notice was issued to local mariners. (Lynnhaven Inlet proposal on pages 19 and 20)

Local Notice to Mariners from US Coast Guard by 13News Now on Scribd

Anyone interested in providing feedback can click here. All comments will be considered, and the Coast Gaurd asks all comments to be submitted before August 13, 2018.

Mariners in Virginia are encouraged to report shoaling and damaged aids to navigation to the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center at (757) 668-5555.

