Coast Guard medevacs sailor from Navy ship near Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coast Guard evacuated by medevac a sailor from a Navy ship off the coast near the Chesapeake Bay on Saturday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center received the call from the Navy to transport a crewmember who injured his hand during an accident, according to a news release.

The emergency evacuation occurred about 12 miles off the coast of the entrance of the Chesapeake Bay.

A flight surgeon recommended the sailor receive shoreside medical assistance.

A 45-foot response boat with a crew was launched from Coast Guard Station Little Creek. A Virginia Beach EMS member was also on board for medical assistance.