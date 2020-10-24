Coast Guard medevacs sailor from Navy ship near Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coast Guard evacuated by medevac a sailor from a Navy ship off the coast near the Chesapeake Bay on Saturday morning.
Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center received the call from the Navy to transport a crewmember who injured his hand during an accident, according to a news release.
The emergency evacuation occurred about 12 miles off the coast of the entrance of the Chesapeake Bay.
A flight surgeon recommended the sailor receive shoreside medical assistance.
A 45-foot response boat with a crew was launched from Coast Guard Station Little Creek. A Virginia Beach EMS member was also on board for medical assistance.
The crew transferred the sailor aboard the RB-M to emergency medical services in Virginia Beach.