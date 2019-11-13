PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two of three people who went into the water over 500 miles away from shore have been rescued, and Coast Guard crews are continuing their search for the third person on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a MAYDAY broadcast from a sailing vessel was picked up around 4 a.m. A motor boat named Stena Progress diverted its course to respond to the call, while the Coast Guard dispatched several crews on the water and in the air in response.

The Stena Progress was able to find and recover two people about 529 miles east of Virginia Beach, while Coast Guard crews resumed the search for the third missing person.