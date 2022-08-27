Coast Guard: Search underway for missing man near Virginia Beach Oceanfront

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said crews are looking for a 23-year-old man.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a missing man last seen near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday.

Crews are searching for a 23-year-old Hispanic man wearing a white floral shirt and black shorts with orange stripe, according to a Coast Guard spokesman.

He was last spotted around the 16th Street boardwalk, according to the agency.

A USCG spokesman said someone notified the agency around 7 p.m.

The Coast Guard deployed an airplane, helicopter and small boat for the search, as of Saturday evening.

Anyone with information should call the U.S. Coast Guard at (757) 483-8657.