Virginia Beach

Coast Guard: Search underway for missing man near Virginia Beach Oceanfront

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said crews are looking for a 23-year-old man.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a missing man last seen near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday. 

Crews are searching for a 23-year-old Hispanic man wearing a white floral shirt and black shorts with orange stripe, according to a Coast Guard spokesman. 

He was last spotted around the 16th Street boardwalk, according to the agency. 

A USCG spokesman said someone notified the agency around 7 p.m.

The Coast Guard deployed an airplane, helicopter and small boat for the search, as of Saturday evening.

Anyone with information should call the U.S. Coast Guard at (757) 483-8657.

