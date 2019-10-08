VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coast Guard suspended its search for a woman who was reported to have entered the water but was not seen coming out in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads received the report of the missing swimmer from the Virginia Beach Police Department around 3:45 a.m.

This is a graphic of the 214 square miles of combined search patterns conducted by Coast Guard assets Aug. 10, 2019, to search for a swimmer who was reported to have entered the water but was not seen coming out in the vicinity of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Image Courtesy of US Coast Guard

The Coast Guard launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina; a 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Little Creek, and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish to assist in the search.

Crews from the Virginia Beach Police Department, Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services, Virginia Marine Police and Maritime Incident Response Team also assisted with the search.

They searched approximately 214 square miles for a combined total of 17 and a half hours.

The woman was reported to be between 20-30 years old with blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a pink top and jean shorts.