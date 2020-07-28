Coast Guard, Virginia Beach agencies searching for 67-year-old man who went missing at beach

A family member saw the man enter the water near 86th Street in Virginia Beach, but he never returned to shore.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A search is underway for a 67-year-old man who reportedly went into the water at the north end of the Virginia Beach oceanfront and never came out.

The Coast Guard alongside a number of agencies in Virginia Beach began the search Monday evening.

The multi-agency effort started after a family member saw the man go into the water near 86th Street in Virginia Beach, but never return to the shore.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities had searched around 94 miles to find the man.

The Coast Guard, the Virginia Marine Resource Commission as well as Virginia Beach police, fire department and EMS teams are all searching for the man.

A helicopter and boat crew were both deployed to aid in the search. Rescue crews are still conducting a first light search.